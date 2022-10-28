The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is -17.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.40 and a high of $56.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMA stock was last observed hovering at around $42.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $42.11, the stock is 4.79% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -0.93% off its SMA200. LSXMA registered -13.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.50%.

The stock witnessed a 10.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.67%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.99 and Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.41% and -25.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 179.50% this year

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 332.00M, and float is at 94.25M with Short Float at 7.63%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $29.31 per share for a total of $29313.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $28.00 per share for $50904.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42000.0 shares of the LSXMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 182 shares at an average price of $28.02 for $5100.0. The insider now directly holds 40,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA).