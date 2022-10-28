United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) is 11.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.11 and a high of $40.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBSI stock was last observed hovering at around $38.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.25% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.50, the stock is 7.25% and 7.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 11.45% off its SMA200. UBSI registered 14.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.43%.

The stock witnessed a 10.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.54%, and is 7.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has around 2966 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $819.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.67 and Fwd P/E is 14.41. Profit margin for the company is 41.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.32% and -0.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.62M, and float is at 131.97M with Short Float at 3.52%.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ADAMS RICHARD M SR, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that ADAMS RICHARD M SR bought 7,776 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $33.60 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20557.0 shares.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading 17.27% up over the past 12 months and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) that is -18.25% lower over the same period. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is 12.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.