Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is -55.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.85 and a high of $54.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $18.50, the stock is 10.29% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -18.69% off its SMA200. VCYT registered -59.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.31%.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.76%, and is 20.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 761 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $268.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.58% and -65.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Veracyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.48M, and float is at 70.85M with Short Float at 5.47%.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holstein Jens, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Holstein Jens sold 8,720 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $16.27 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Stapley Marc (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $16.33 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, GORDON KEVIN K (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $18.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 8,720 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is -64.05% lower over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -34.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.