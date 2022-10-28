Versus Systems Inc. (VS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) is -90.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.18% off the consensus price target high of $1.94 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.18% higher than the price target low of $1.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -2.30% and -24.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 9.29% at the moment leaves the stock -75.84% off its SMA200. VS registered -94.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.67%.

The stock witnessed a 11.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.87%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.01% over the week and 18.78% over the month.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $4.33M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.24% and -94.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.20%).

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.90% this year

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.71M, and float is at 18.10M with Short Float at 2.44%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Versus Systems Inc. (VS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.