Which institution holds the most shares in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) is -22.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.81% off the consensus price target high of $0.31 offered by analysts, but current levels are 25.81% higher than the price target low of $0.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 0.56% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -14.98% off its SMA200. AAU registered -40.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.67%.

The stock witnessed a 10.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.60%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.57% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.33% and -52.45% from its 52-week high.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Analyst Forecasts

Almaden Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.22M, and float is at 131.98M with Short Float at 0.18%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 4.61% up over the past 12 months and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) that is -40.05% lower over the same period. Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is -40.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.