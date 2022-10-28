Which institution holds the most shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) is -61.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.29% lower than the price target low of $1.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 15.91% and -5.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -44.51% off its SMA200. DHC registered -68.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.28%.

The stock witnessed a 11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.64%, and is 12.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 6.93% over the month.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $286.99M and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.70. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.46% and -69.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 225.00% this year

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 238.20M, and float is at 235.90M with Short Float at 2.96%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times.