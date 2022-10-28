Which institution holds the most shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) is -23.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $18.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EFC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $13.15, the stock is 9.89% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -15.99% off its SMA200. EFC registered -28.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.03%.

The stock witnessed a 5.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.07%, and is 7.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $785.84M and $203.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.23. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.65% and -29.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 551.60% this year

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.79M, and float is at 56.27M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.