Which institution holds the most shares in Genpact Limited (G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -10.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $54.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $47.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $47.74, the stock is 5.45% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 6.72% off its SMA200. G registered -3.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.57%.

The stock witnessed a 7.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.71%, and is 5.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 109600 employees, a market worth around $8.56B and $4.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.57 and Fwd P/E is 15.59. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.70% and -11.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.42M, and float is at 169.27M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tyagarajan N. V., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Tyagarajan N. V. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $45.81 per share for a total of $2.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Tyagarajan N. V. (President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $45.66 per share for $2.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Tyagarajan N. V. (President and CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $44.46 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 644,377 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -21.24% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is 12.72% higher over the same period.