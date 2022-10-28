Which institution holds the most shares in Jabil Inc. (JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is -9.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.80 and a high of $72.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBL stock was last observed hovering at around $64.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.98% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.14% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.98, the stock is 5.85% and 6.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 8.36% off its SMA200. JBL registered 5.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.73%.

The stock witnessed a 6.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.82%, and is 7.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) has around 238000 employees, a market worth around $8.40B and $33.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.25 and Fwd P/E is 7.34. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.11% and -11.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Analyst Forecasts

Jabil Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.40M, and float is at 133.81M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Jabil Inc. (JBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Katz Robert L, the company’s EVP, GC, CCO & Assist Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Katz Robert L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $64.79 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Jabil Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that McKay Francis (SVP, Chief Procurement Officer) sold a total of 7,979 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $64.11 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53781.0 shares of the JBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, Katz Robert L (EVP, GC, CCO & Assist Corp Sec) disposed off 7,493 shares at an average price of $61.30 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 149,662 shares of Jabil Inc. (JBL).

Jabil Inc. (JBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -42.43% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is 7.65% higher over the same period. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 4.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.