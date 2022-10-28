Which institution holds the most shares in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is -23.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.01 and a high of $77.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LNC stock was last observed hovering at around $51.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $52.40, the stock is 9.12% and 9.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -7.22% off its SMA200. LNC registered -28.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.44%.

The stock witnessed a 15.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.06%, and is 9.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has around 10848 employees, a market worth around $8.46B and $19.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.12 and Fwd P/E is 4.73. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.83% and -32.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Analyst Forecasts

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 230.00% this year

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.13M, and float is at 154.12M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLASS DENNIS R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLASS DENNIS R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $58.13 per share for a total of $2.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Lincoln National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Kennedy John Christopher (EVP, President LFD) sold a total of 10,922 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $73.52 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12724.0 shares of the LNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Freitag Randal J (EVP & CFO) disposed off 61,430 shares at an average price of $73.05 for $4.49 million. The insider now directly holds 205,482 shares of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC).

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MetLife Inc. (MET) that is trading 10.67% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -8.89% lower over the same period. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is 11.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.