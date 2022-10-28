Which institution holds the most shares in SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) is -13.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.30 and a high of $65.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEIC stock was last observed hovering at around $49.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27%.

Currently trading at $52.65, the stock is 7.16% and 0.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 6.62% at the moment leaves the stock -5.80% off its SMA200. SEIC registered -15.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.91%.

The stock witnessed a 2.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.90%, and is 11.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has around 4371 employees, a market worth around $7.04B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.63 and Fwd P/E is 15.10. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.71% and -19.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.44M, and float is at 111.22M with Short Float at 2.24%.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at SEI Investments Company (SEIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEST ALFRED P JR, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that WEST ALFRED P JR sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $53.68 per share for a total of $4.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.06 million shares.

SEI Investments Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that WEST ALFRED P JR (10% Owner) sold a total of 83,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $55.07 per share for $4.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.14 million shares of the SEIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, WITHROW WAYNE (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $55.78 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 38,799 shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -4.71% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -27.26% lower over the same period. First Republic Bank (FRC) is -45.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.