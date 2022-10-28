Which institution holds the most shares in The Timken Company (TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.85 and a high of $78.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TKR stock was last observed hovering at around $67.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $68.63, the stock is 6.72% and 6.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 10.29% off its SMA200. TKR registered 0.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.71%.

The stock witnessed a 12.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.97%, and is 6.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

The Timken Company (TKR) has around 18029 employees, a market worth around $4.85B and $4.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.88 and Fwd P/E is 10.89. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.97% and -12.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The Timken Company (TKR) Analyst Forecasts

The Timken Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year

The Timken Company (TKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.66M, and float is at 64.20M with Short Float at 2.57%.

The Timken Company (TKR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at The Timken Company (TKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fracassa Philip D., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Fracassa Philip D. sold 8,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $68.78 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85659.0 shares.

The Timken Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Kyle Richard G (President and CEO) sold a total of 7,478 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $67.36 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the TKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, WOODS JACQUELINE F (Director) disposed off 2,860 shares at an average price of $59.89 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 16,568 shares of The Timken Company (TKR).

The Timken Company (TKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -52.23% down over the past 12 months and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) that is 15.00% higher over the same period.