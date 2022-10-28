Which institution holds the most shares in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) is -90.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $1.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The THMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -62.59% and -58.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -16.58% at the moment leaves the stock -78.55% off its SMA200. THMO registered -93.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.82%.

The stock witnessed a -53.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.70%, and is -63.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.24% over the week and 15.78% over the month.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $3.05M and $11.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.67% and -94.97% from its 52-week high.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.32M, and float is at 19.04M with Short Float at 2.76%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.