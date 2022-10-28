Which Institutions Own Shares In AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)?

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -25.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.84 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 60.6% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.91, the stock is -15.47% and -34.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -3.75% at the moment leaves the stock -25.40% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -45.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.19%.

The stock witnessed a -20.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.93%, and is -10.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 6.40% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $18.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.11% and -58.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.70%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.87M, and float is at 43.39M with Short Float at 28.38%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times.