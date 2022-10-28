Which Institutions Own Shares In Cybin Inc. (CYBN)?

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) is -60.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 79.74% higher than the price target low of $2.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -14.98% and -33.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -36.33% off its SMA200. CYBN registered -75.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.22%.

The stock witnessed a -5.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.56%, and is -5.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.88% and -79.97% from its 52-week high.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Analyst Forecasts

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.88M, and float is at 91.70M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cybin Inc. (CYBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.