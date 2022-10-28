Which Institutions Own Shares In Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) is 25.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.17 and a high of $12.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is 15.68% and 23.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 29.42% off its SMA200. DO registered a loss of 17.99% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 33.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.96%, and is 10.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $917.36M and $833.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.43% and -22.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.30%).

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.10% this year

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.11M, and float is at 99.81M with Short Float at 5.51%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times.