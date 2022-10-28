Which Institutions Own Shares In Embraer S.A. (ERJ)?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is -45.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $18.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERJ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $9.70, the stock is 4.07% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -13.57% off its SMA200. ERJ registered -40.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.74%.

The stock witnessed a 1.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.36%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has around 15427 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $3.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.88. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.63% and -46.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.66M, and float is at 175.18M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 42.60% up over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 27.22% higher over the same period. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -45.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.