Which Institutions Own Shares In Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)?

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) is 15.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.18 and a high of $8.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRVB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.14% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 19.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.48, the stock is 3.17% and 20.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 24.64% off its SMA200. PRVB registered 3.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.00%.

The stock witnessed a 39.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.63%, and is -6.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $540.11M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.45% and -19.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.50%).

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provention Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.55M, and float is at 76.16M with Short Float at 4.57%.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ramos Eleanor, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Ramos Eleanor bought 5,201 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $6.49 per share for a total of $33765.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70000.0 shares.

Provention Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Palmer Ashleigh (Director and CEO) bought a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $6.66 per share for $24990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.57 million shares of the PRVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Leon Francisco (Chief Scientific Officer) acquired 5,550 shares at an average price of $7.24 for $40188.0. The insider now directly holds 2,573,000 shares of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB).