Which Institutions Own Shares In Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) is 24.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.28 and a high of $120.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $114.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.57% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.1% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -20.15% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.74, the stock is -0.18% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 29.43% off its SMA200. SRPT registered 44.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.67%.

The stock witnessed a 1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.22%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has around 840 employees, a market worth around $9.73B and $835.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.34% and -7.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.90%).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.51M, and float is at 83.72M with Short Float at 8.65%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chambers Michael Andrew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chambers Michael Andrew bought 57,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $104.43 per share for a total of $5.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Chambers Michael Andrew (Director) bought a total of 46,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $108.28 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51078.0 shares of the SRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Rodino-Klapac Louise (Head of R&D, CSO) acquired 3,780 shares at an average price of $79.33 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 65,678 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 6.45% up over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -31.13% lower over the same period.