Which Institutions Own Shares In W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)?

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is -9.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.76 and a high of $89.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPC stock was last observed hovering at around $73.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.52% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.89% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.56, the stock is 4.61% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock -7.46% off its SMA200. WPC registered -4.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.14%.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.51%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $15.41B and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.17 and Fwd P/E is 28.57. Profit margin for the company is 37.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.03% and -16.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 207.53M, and float is at 205.39M with Short Float at 2.74%.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is trading -27.01% down over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -58.38% lower over the same period. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is -32.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.