Which Institutions Own Shares In YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is -61.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.86 and a high of $108.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.44% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 20.2% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.92, the stock is 5.09% and -6.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -34.66% off its SMA200. YETI registered -65.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.77%.

The stock witnessed a 5.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.13%, and is 8.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.24 and Fwd P/E is 11.20. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.57% and -70.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YETI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.17M, and float is at 85.92M with Short Float at 6.94%.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reintjes Matthew J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Reintjes Matthew J sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $87.30 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69110.0 shares.

YETI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Reintjes Matthew J (President and CEO) sold a total of 40,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $101.02 per share for $4.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69110.0 shares of the YETI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Zambetti Kirk A (SVP of Sales) disposed off 10,475 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 23,370 shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) that is trading -30.29% down over the past 12 months and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) that is -29.80% lower over the same period. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is -67.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.