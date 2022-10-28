Who are the Institutional Holders in B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)?

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) is -54.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.47 and a high of $91.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RILY stock was last observed hovering at around $46.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.31% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.1% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -35.1% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.53, the stock is -7.97% and -15.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -13.47% at the moment leaves the stock -25.84% off its SMA200. RILY registered -32.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.45%.

The stock witnessed a -13.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.36%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) has around 1406 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $1.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.69% and -55.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B. Riley Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.50% this year

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.05M, and float is at 15.29M with Short Float at 17.31%.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by B. Riley Financial, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $3.65 per share for a total of $90885.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.06 million shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,685 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $3.65 per share for $6150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the RILY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 5,866 shares at an average price of $12.60 for $73912.0. The insider now directly holds 1,038,526 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) that is trading -67.48% down over the past 12 months and LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) that is -70.31% lower over the same period.