Who are the Institutional Holders in Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI)?

Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) is 47.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.65 and a high of $82.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $69.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

Currently trading at $69.16, the stock is 6.07% and 8.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock 17.84% off its SMA200. CIVI registered 29.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.80%.

The stock witnessed a 19.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.74%, and is 3.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) has around 322 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.72 and Fwd P/E is 5.25. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.17% and -15.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.99M, and float is at 84.29M with Short Float at 5.20%.

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garbiso Sandra, the company’s CAO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Garbiso Sandra sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $65.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27998.0 shares.

Civitas Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Counts Travis L (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) bought a total of 3,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $65.94 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22699.0 shares of the CIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, DOYLE M. CHRISTOPHER (President & CEO) acquired 1 shares at an average price of $59.46 for $59.0. The insider now directly holds 89,999 shares of Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI).

Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading 52.28% up over the past 12 months and PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is 40.16% higher over the same period. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is 47.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.