Who are the Institutional Holders in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)?

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) is -14.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.19 and a high of $35.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLB stock was last observed hovering at around $20.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.12% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -47.38% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.16, the stock is 13.73% and 15.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -6.49% at the moment leaves the stock -17.06% off its SMA200. CLB registered -27.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.90%.

The stock witnessed a 33.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.16%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $837.29M and $479.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 103.01 and Fwd P/E is 20.30. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.26% and -46.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Core Laboratories N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.30% this year

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.32M, and float is at 46.09M with Short Float at 9.34%.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 58.82% up over the past 12 months and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is 62.31% higher over the same period.