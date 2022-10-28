Who are the Institutional Holders in ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)?

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) is -69.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPIX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.88% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 78.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 120.64% and 96.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.03 million and changing -9.75% at the moment leaves the stock -14.39% off its SMA200. EPIX registered -51.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.02%.

The stock witnessed a 135.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.71%, and is 125.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.20% over the week and 18.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 210.71% and -70.77% from its 52-week high.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESSA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.40% this year

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.06M, and float is at 41.25M with Short Float at 0.85%.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH GROWTH N V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $3.16 per share for a total of $0.95 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.88 million shares.

ESSA Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that BIOTECH GROWTH N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 241,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $3.13 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.58 million shares of the EPIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, BIOTECH GROWTH N V (10% Owner) acquired 347,204 shares at an average price of $2.79 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 5,337,918 shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX).