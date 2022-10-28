Who are the Institutional Holders in GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is -5.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.81 and a high of $88.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDDY stock was last observed hovering at around $79.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66%.

Currently trading at $79.88, the stock is 6.28% and 5.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 4.33% off its SMA200. GDDY registered 15.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.53%.

The stock witnessed a 10.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.68%, and is 5.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has around 6611 employees, a market worth around $12.37B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.81 and Fwd P/E is 28.08. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.25% and -9.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Analyst Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.20% this year

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.82M, and float is at 156.00M with Short Float at 1.65%.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCaffrey Mark, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McCaffrey Mark sold 915 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $74.51 per share for a total of $68174.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81335.0 shares.

GoDaddy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Bhutani Amanpal Singh (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $74.51 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the GDDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, McCaffrey Mark (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $73.56 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 82,250 shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Edgio Inc. (EGIO) that is trading -1.07% down over the past 12 months and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) that is -81.47% lower over the same period. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is -48.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.