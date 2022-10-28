Who are the Institutional Holders in GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is -74.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $25.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is -6.65% and -19.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -2.93% at the moment leaves the stock -44.81% off its SMA200. GRWG registered -84.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.18%.

The stock witnessed a -11.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.75%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.06% over the week and 9.75% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 634 employees, a market worth around $209.85M and $359.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.36% and -87.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.40% this year

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.76M, and float is at 57.36M with Short Float at 11.83%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

