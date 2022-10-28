Who are the Institutional Holders in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is -16.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $127.93 and a high of $209.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $175.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88%.

Currently trading at $173.39, the stock is 6.49% and 5.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 11.25% off its SMA200. KEYS registered -2.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.43%.

The stock witnessed a 8.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.64%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $29.50B and $5.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.75 and Fwd P/E is 21.57. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.54% and -17.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.00M, and float is at 177.85M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAGE JOHN, the company’s SVP. SEC filings show that PAGE JOHN sold 6,910 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $161.48 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57201.0 shares.

Keysight Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Stephens Kevin A (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $136.91 per share for $68455.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3626.0 shares of the KEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Stephens Kevin A (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $145.40 for $72700.0. The insider now directly holds 3,126 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS).

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -10.67% down over the past 12 months and Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) that is -12.09% lower over the same period. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is -21.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.