Who are the Institutional Holders in Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)?

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) is -68.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $2.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 91.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 8.77% and -5.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -32.13% off its SMA200. MBIO registered -76.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.38%.

The stock witnessed a 7.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.21%, and is 11.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.63% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.10% and -80.04% from its 52-week high.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mustang Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.95M, and float is at 82.89M with Short Float at 0.54%.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Achenbach Brian, the company’s SVP, Fin. & Corp. Controller. SEC filings show that Achenbach Brian sold 4,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $1.83 per share for a total of $8004.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -46.87% lower over the past 12 months.