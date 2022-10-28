Who are the Institutional Holders in News Corporation (NWS)?

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is -24.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.17 and a high of $24.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $16.94, the stock is 3.65% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -10.65% off its SMA200. NWS registered -24.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.24%.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.97%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

News Corporation (NWS) has around 25500 employees, a market worth around $9.77B and $10.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.13. Distance from 52-week low is 11.67% and -31.54% from its 52-week high.

News Corporation (NWS) Analyst Forecasts

News Corporation (NWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.72M, and float is at 116.94M with Short Float at 1.60%.

News Corporation (NWS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at News Corporation (NWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitofsky David B, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $18.73 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87706.0 shares.

News Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $21.79 per share for $21.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NWS stock.

News Corporation (NWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -36.76% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -36.93% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -34.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.