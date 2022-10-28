Who are the Institutional Holders in Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)?

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is 2.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.33 and a high of $53.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRGS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $49.62, the stock is 8.27% and 7.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 7.29% off its SMA200. PRGS registered -0.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.41%.

The stock witnessed a 17.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.66%, and is 7.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has around 2103 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $585.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.52 and Fwd P/E is 11.45. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.05% and -8.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.21M, and float is at 42.29M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulikoski Kathryn, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Kulikoski Kathryn sold 129 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $6450.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4201.0 shares.

Progress Software Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Gupta Yogesh K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $46.36 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60000.0 shares of the PRGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Kulikoski Kathryn (Chief People Officer) disposed off 308 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $13860.0. The insider now directly holds 4,303 shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS).

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -21.74% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is -8.35% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 12.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.