Who are the Institutional Holders in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) is 49.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.72 and a high of $21.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLCA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.05, the stock is 15.07% and 9.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 0.35% off its SMA200. SLCA registered 34.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.97%.

The stock witnessed a 28.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.59%, and is 7.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) has around 1863 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $1.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.35. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.12% and -34.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.51M, and float is at 73.97M with Short Float at 8.76%.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Russell Stacy, the company’s SVP General Counsel. SEC filings show that Russell Stacy sold 32,230 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $12.83 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85692.0 shares.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $15.12 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SLCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, SHAVER CHARLES W (Director) disposed off 32,000 shares at an average price of $14.75 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 88,114 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA).

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -9.27% down over the past 12 months and PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is -30.44% lower over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 53.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.