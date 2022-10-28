Who are the Institutional Holders in Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY)?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) is -65.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $60.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRBY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.38% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.84, the stock is 8.74% and 12.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -23.02% off its SMA200. WRBY registered -71.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.92%.

The stock witnessed a 3.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.85%, and is 15.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) has around 1791 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $573.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 150.86. Profit margin for the company is -35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.86% and -73.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.30%).

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.00% this year

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.68M, and float is at 88.82M with Short Float at 19.54%.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durable Capital Partners LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Durable Capital Partners LP sold 146,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 20 at a price of $14.54 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13.19 million shares.

Warby Parker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 426,457 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $14.64 per share for $6.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.33 million shares of the WRBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) disposed off 527,260 shares at an average price of $15.04 for $7.93 million. The insider now directly holds 13,758,271 shares of Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY).