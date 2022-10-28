Who are the Institutional Holders in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is -0.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.26 and a high of $100.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WAB stock was last observed hovering at around $90.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.56% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -4.92% lower than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.28, the stock is 5.96% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 1.94% off its SMA200. WAB registered 2.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.52%.

The stock witnessed a 9.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.34%, and is 8.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $16.10B and $7.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.78 and Fwd P/E is 16.68. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.64% and -8.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Analyst Forecasts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.90M, and float is at 174.02M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NEUPAVER ALBERT J sold 55,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $96.80 per share for a total of $5.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that DeNinno David L (Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec.) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $95.36 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68645.0 shares of the WAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Mastalerz John A Jr (VP Fin., Corp. Controller, CAO) disposed off 5,012 shares at an average price of $95.34 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 12,148 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GATX Corporation (GATX) that is 9.50% higher over the past 12 months. Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is -3.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.