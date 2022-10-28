Who are the Institutional Holders in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) is -10.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.89 and a high of $249.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTW stock was last observed hovering at around $210.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $233.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.15% off the consensus price target high of $288.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.28% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $212.69, the stock is 2.60% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -1.14% off its SMA200. WTW registered -11.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.08%.

The stock witnessed a 2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.78%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $22.81B and $8.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.26 and Fwd P/E is 13.77. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.20% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.20% this year

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.00M, and float is at 109.03M with Short Float at 1.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the company’s Head of Health, Wealth &Career. SEC filings show that Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $210.00 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89755.0 shares.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Krasner Andrew Jay (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $210.26 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2178.0 shares of the WTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, WICKES GENE H (Head of Benefits Deliv & Admin) disposed off 13,925 shares at an average price of $207.45 for $2.89 million. The insider now directly holds 72,475 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -21.24% down over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is -7.40% lower over the same period. Aon plc (AON) is -10.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.