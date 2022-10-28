Who is the Top Investor In Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)?

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) is -64.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $3.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALPP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.27% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.27% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 21.80% and 3.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -28.68% off its SMA200. ALPP registered -77.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.30%.

The stock witnessed a 21.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.24%, and is 17.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.88% over the week and 10.28% over the month.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) has around 480 employees, a market worth around $123.49M and $80.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.89% and -82.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.20% this year

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.20M, and float is at 153.38M with Short Float at 9.03%.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.