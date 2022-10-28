Who is the Top Investor In Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) is -1.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $3.85, the stock is 2.31% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 7.24% at the moment leaves the stock -3.05% off its SMA200. CBD registered -16.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.62%.

The stock witnessed a 4.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.00%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $995.84M and $9.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.38 and Fwd P/E is 11.49. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.03% and -29.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.00M, and float is at 159.12M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 68.19% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is 15.70% higher over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -4.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.