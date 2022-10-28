Who is the Top Investor In GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) is -30.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.10 and a high of $43.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GFL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $36.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.93% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.63% lower than the price target low of $24.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.27, the stock is 2.72% and -3.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -9.34% off its SMA200. GFL registered -34.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.91%.

The stock witnessed a 0.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.99%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $11.48B and $6.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.43. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.72% and -39.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Analyst Forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 366.84M, and float is at 308.32M with Short Float at 3.75%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times.