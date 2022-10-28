Who is the Top Investor In NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) is 6.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.75 and a high of $21.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXGN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.72% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.02, the stock is 3.64% and 8.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing -8.29% at the moment leaves the stock 2.73% off its SMA200. NXGN registered 27.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.04%.

The stock witnessed a 9.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.10%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) has around 2655 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $603.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.41. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.95% and -13.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.20% this year

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.59M, and float is at 55.51M with Short Float at 2.49%.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waters Mitchell, the company’s EVP, Commercial Growth. SEC filings show that Waters Mitchell sold 3,889 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $77780.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62725.0 shares.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Barbarosh Craig A. (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $17.27 per share for $60431.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57183.0 shares of the NXGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Barbarosh Craig A. (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $17.35 for $60718.0. The insider now directly holds 60,683 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN).