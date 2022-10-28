Who is the Top Investor In Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) is -78.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUNL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is -9.05% and -53.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -7.08% at the moment leaves the stock -69.97% off its SMA200. SUNL registered -81.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.69%.

The stock witnessed a -58.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.37%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 13.06% over the month.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $137.49M and $121.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.53. Distance from 52-week low is 9.37% and -83.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Analyst Forecasts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -328.70% this year

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.64M, and float is at 66.08M with Short Float at 4.93%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Parsons Timothy, the company’s Executive VP & COO. SEC filings show that Parsons Timothy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.18 per share for a total of $41800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83600.0 shares.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Potere Matthew (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $4.31 per share for $86200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the SUNL stock.