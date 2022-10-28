Who is the Top Investor In Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -4.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $15.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $13.04, the stock is 1.08% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.99% off its SMA200. TAK registered -5.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.62%.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.75%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 47347 employees, a market worth around $40.91B and $23.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.19% and -15.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.09B, and float is at 3.09B with Short Float at 0.20%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.23% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -15.67% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 6.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.