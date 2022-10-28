Who is the Top Investor In Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) is -38.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.19 and a high of $38.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZWS stock was last observed hovering at around $22.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $22.42, the stock is -8.60% and -15.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -25.19% off its SMA200. ZWS registered -37.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.98%.

The stock witnessed a -10.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.56%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 4.00% over the month.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $985.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.71 and Fwd P/E is 19.50. Distance from 52-week low is 1.04% and -41.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Analyst Forecasts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.75M, and float is at 172.51M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Rodney, the company’s SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development. SEC filings show that Jackson Rodney sold 1,838 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $27.39 per share for a total of $50343.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that PETERSON MARK W (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,042 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $27.39 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ZWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Wehr Craig (Group Ex., President-Zurn) disposed off 1,309 shares at an average price of $27.39 for $35854.0. The insider now directly holds 85,195 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -52.23% down over the past 12 months and The Timken Company (TKR) that is 0.41% higher over the same period. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is 15.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.