1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is -3.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.94 and a high of $24.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $17.01, the stock is -0.39% and -0.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.12 million and changing -0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 39.33% off its SMA200. ONEM registered -23.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.28%.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.18%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.44% over the week and 0.60% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $891.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.36% and -30.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.49M, and float is at 178.16M with Short Float at 5.47%.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Diamond Andrew S,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Diamond Andrew S sold 293,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $17.08 per share for a total of $5.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1777.0 shares.

1Life Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that Mango Lisa A (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 1,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $17.08 per share for $27364.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88385.0 shares of the ONEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Mango Lisa A (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $17.06 for $42642.0. The insider now directly holds 88,385 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is trading 25.45% up over the past 12 months and HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is -10.78% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -7.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.