ABB Ltd (ABB) Is Down -23.98% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -23.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $37.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $28.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.66% off the consensus price target high of $40.41 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -8.35% lower than the price target low of $25.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.02, the stock is 7.19% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -4.10% off its SMA200. ABB registered -12.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.86%.

The stock witnessed a 11.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.69%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 104400 employees, a market worth around $55.27B and $29.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.59. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.45% and -25.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABB Ltd (ABB) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.08%.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -10.37% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -6.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.