Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is 10.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $67.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $62.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.44% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -19.98% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.79, the stock is 8.75% and 8.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 7.85% off its SMA200. AFL registered 17.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.11%.

The stock witnessed a 14.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.25%, and is 6.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12447 employees, a market worth around $39.62B and $21.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.77 and Fwd P/E is 12.04. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.43% and -3.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 640.71M, and float is at 573.15M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $56.97 per share for a total of $17091.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20235.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Daniels James Todd (EVP, CFO Aflac Japan) sold a total of 16,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $64.03 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53025.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, WHITE TERESA L (President, Aflac U.S.) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $59.24 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 134,256 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cigna Corporation (CI) that is trading 50.53% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -6.49% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 12.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.