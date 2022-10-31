Analysts suggest NetEase Inc. (NTES) could spike 94.31% in a year

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is -45.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.09 and a high of $118.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTES stock was last observed hovering at around $56.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $841.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.31% off the consensus price target high of $974.18 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are 89.53% higher than the price target low of $529.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.41, the stock is -20.55% and -29.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -38.63% off its SMA200. NTES registered -44.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.88%.

The stock witnessed a -26.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.47%, and is -11.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has around 32064 employees, a market worth around $37.25B and $12.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.82 and Fwd P/E is 1.56. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.37% and -53.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a “Buy”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 654.94M, and float is at 647.93M with Short Float at 0.85%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading -53.45% down over the past 12 months.