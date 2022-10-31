Analysts suggest Novartis AG (NVS) could spike 24.76% in a year

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -7.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.09 and a high of $94.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $79.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $88.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.76% off the consensus price target high of $107.34 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -14.91% lower than the price target low of $70.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.76, the stock is 5.05% and 2.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -4.73% off its SMA200. NVS registered -3.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.26%.

The stock witnessed a 5.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.69%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 108000 employees, a market worth around $191.59B and $52.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.32 and Fwd P/E is 12.52. Profit margin for the company is 41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.00% and -14.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 202.30% this year.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.17B, and float is at 2.15B with Short Float at 0.28%.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 7.38% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is -13.68% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 34.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.