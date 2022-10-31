Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 28.09% Upside

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -16.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.51 and a high of $67.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $49.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.09% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -11.87% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.34, the stock is 8.72% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -8.94% off its SMA200. BUD registered -19.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.38%.

The stock witnessed a 10.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.66%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 169000 employees, a market worth around $87.53B and $56.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.95 and Fwd P/E is 15.11. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.10% and -25.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 801.90% this year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 607.63M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -30.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.