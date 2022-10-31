Aptiv PLC (APTV) on Track to Reach $120.50 in a Year

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is -45.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.96 and a high of $180.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $88.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.11% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -13.18% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.54, the stock is 5.90% and 0.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -14.48% off its SMA200. APTV registered -47.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.91%.

The stock witnessed a 12.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.89%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $23.98B and $16.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 217.64 and Fwd P/E is 18.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.14% and -49.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.93M, and float is at 269.85M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK KEVIN P,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $86.04 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $87.97 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the APTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 6,665 shares at an average price of $98.76 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 605,892 shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV).

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 0.84% higher over the past 12 months. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -49.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.