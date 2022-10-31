Are we looking at the next big move in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -15.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $67.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $44.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $62.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.58% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 9.66% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.17, the stock is 5.77% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. AEM registered -18.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.43%.

The stock witnessed a 9.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.19%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 6810 employees, a market worth around $20.47B and $5.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.48 and Fwd P/E is 22.25. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.13% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.27M, and float is at 455.17M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is trading 5.42% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -38.23% lower over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 4.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.